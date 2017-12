BRIEF-Hunan Dakang International's Unit To Bring In Alibaba, Shanghai Firm As Strategic Investors

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture Co Ltd:

* SAYS E-COMMERCE UNIT TO BRING IN ALIBABA AND SHANGHAI INVESTMENT FIRM AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS WITH INVESTMENTS TOTALLING 331.4 MILLION YUAN ($50.34 million)

* SAYS ALIBABA WILL HOLD 40 PERCENT STAKE IN THE E-COMMERCE FIRM

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON DEC 22 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CRaI3U; bit.ly/2DjfPLb; bit.ly/2Bbh2m7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5834 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)