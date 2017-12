Dec 20 (Reuters) - Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SIGN STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA AND YUNFENG XINCHENG FUND

* SAYS ALIBABA AND YUNFENG FUND WILL INVEST IN ITS TRADING SUBSIDIARY FOR DAIRY PRODUCTS

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM DEC 21 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Bl5QaW Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)