Dec 13(Reuters) - Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 261 million yuan in a Yunnan-based pharmaceutical firm (target firm), for acquisition and operation of a orthopaedic hospital and a obstetrics and gynecology hospital

* Says it will hold 60 percent stake in target firm after the investment

