Feb 7 (Reuters) - POLSKI BANK KOMOREK MACIERZYSTYCH SA:

* HUNGARIAN TAX OFFICE DECIDES TO RETURN VAT FOR 2012 TO CO‘S UNIT

* AMOUNT OF TAX RETURNED EQUALS AROUND 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CO‘S HUNGARIAN UNIT PLANS TO APPLY FOR VAT RETURN FOR YEARS 2013-2017

* ESTIMATES POSITIVE EFFECT OF VAT RETURNED AT TOTAL OF UP TO PLN 9.5 MILLION