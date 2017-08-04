BRIEF-Hungary's OTP Bank to buy National Bank of Greece's Serbian business

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hungary’s Otp Bank

* Says in statement to buy National Bank of Greece’s Vojvodjanska banka unit in Serbia

* Hungary’s OTP Bank says buying Vojvodjanska banka and NGB Leasing for 125 million euros

* Says the deal includes other Serbian units of National Bank of Greece

* Says the deal increases its Serbian banking unit’s market share to 5.7 pct, making it seventh biggest in Serbian banking market

* Closing of the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2017. Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)