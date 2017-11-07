FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hungary's OTP plans no major domestic acquisitions -CEO
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
November 7, 2017 / 7:17 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hungary's OTP plans no major domestic acquisitions -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Otp Bank Nyrt

* Plans no acquisition of larger domestic rivals, Chairman and Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi tells financial news website portfolio.hu.

* Hungarian bank taxes still too high compared with elsewhere in Europe, CEO says.

* Acquisitions of small and medium-sized banks abroad could continue in the next 1-2 years, CEO says.

* OTP not planning to enter new countries with a low market share. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
