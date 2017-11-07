BRIEF-Hungary's OTP plans no major domestic acquisitions -CEO

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Otp Bank Nyrt

* Plans no acquisition of larger domestic rivals, Chairman and Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi tells financial news website portfolio.hu.

* Hungarian bank taxes still too high compared with elsewhere in Europe, CEO says.

* Acquisitions of small and medium-sized banks abroad could continue in the next 1-2 years, CEO says.

* OTP not planning to enter new countries with a low market share.