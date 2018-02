Feb 27 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt :

* HAS LOWERED LONG-TERM SALES TARGETS FOR UTERINE FIBROID MEDICINE ESMYA FOR EUROPEAN UNION AND LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS

* TO ACCOUNT FOR AN IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF ABOUT 42 BILLION FORINTS ($165.22 MILLION) WITH REGARD TO INTANGIBLE ASSET AND GOODWILL LINKED TO ESMYA

* 2017 OPERATING AND NET PROFIT WILL “SIGNIFICANTLY FALL BEHIND” AMOUNTS PUBLISHED ON FEB. 12 Further company coverage: ($1 = 254.21 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)