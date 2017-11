Nov 3 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* To buy 160,000 own shares on Budapest Stock Exchange via UniCredit Bank Hungary

* Shares will be used in employee incentive programme

* Transaction worth 1.08 billion forints ($4.05 million) based on 1417 GMT trading price of 6,767 forints Further company coverage: ($1 = 266.6 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)