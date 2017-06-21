FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hunt Mining gets additional US $1.5 mln for delivery of concentrate from Martha project
June 21, 2017 / 11:10 AM / in 4 months

BRIEF-Hunt Mining gets additional US $1.5 mln for delivery of concentrate from Martha project

June 21 (Reuters) - Hunt Mining Corp:

* Hunt Mining renews agreement with ocean partners

* Hunt Mining Corp - has received an additional US $1,500,000 for delivery of concentrate from Martha project

* Hunt Mining Corp - will receive a further provisional payment upon shipment of concentrate from loading port

* Hunt Mining - extended offtake agreement with Ocean Partners USA Inc for delivery of silver-gold concentrate from Martha Mine project in Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

