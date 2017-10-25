FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.23
October 25, 2017 / 12:10 PM / in 16 hours

BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Huntington Bancshares Inc

* Huntington Bancshares Inc reports 2017 third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 revenue rose 17 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 23 percent

* Huntington Bancshares Inc qtrly provision for credit losses $44 million versus $64 million last year

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - qtrly net interest income - FTE $771​ million versus $636 million last year

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - ‍​common equity tier 1 (CET1) risk-based capital ratio was 9.94 percent at September 30, 2017, up from 9.09 percent a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
