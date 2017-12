BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries Given Contract For Columbia-Class Integrated Product Development

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc :

* HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED CONTRACT FOR COLUMBIA-CLASS INTEGRATED PRODUCT AND PROCESS DEVELOPMENT

* HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC - NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION WAS AWARDED A CONTRACT FROM GENERAL DYNAMICS ELECTRIC BOAT WORTH UP TO $468 MILLION

* HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES - CONSTRUCTION OF 12-SUBMARINE COLUMBIA CLASS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN FISCAL YEAR 2021, WITH FIRST DELIVERY TO NAVY IN 2028

* HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES - CONTRACT FOR WORK ON INTEGRATED PRODUCT AND PROCESS DEVELOPMENT FOR U.S. NAVY'S NEW COLUMBIA-CLASS SUBMARINES