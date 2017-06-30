BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries wins $218 mln advance procurement contract

June 30 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc :

* Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $218 million advance procurement contract for LPD 29

* Huntington Ingalls Industries - Ingalls shipbuilding division has received a $218 million, cost-plus-fixed-fee advance procurement contract from U.S. Navy

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - funds to be used to purchase long-lead-time material and major equipment, including main engines, diesel generators