a month ago
June 30, 2017 / 9:43 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries wins $218 mln advance procurement contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc :

* Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $218 million advance procurement contract for LPD 29

* Huntington Ingalls Industries - Ingalls shipbuilding division has received a $218 million, cost-plus-fixed-fee advance procurement contract from U.S. Navy

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - funds to be used to purchase long-lead-time material and major equipment, including main engines, diesel generators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

