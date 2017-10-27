BRIEF-Huntsman, Clariant mutually agree to abandon planned merger of equals

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp -
* Huntsman and Clariant mutually agree to abandon planned merger of equals
* Decision was unanimously approved by boards of directors of Huntsman and Clariant
* Too much uncertainty if Clariant will be able to secure two-thirds shareholder approval that is required to approve deal under Swiss law
* Decided jointly to terminate merger agreement, stop substantial expenditure of funds associated with integration planning
* No fees are currently payable under terms of termination agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)