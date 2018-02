BRIEF-Huntsman Corp Reports Q4 Qtrly Diluted Income Per Share Of $1

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp:

* HUNTSMAN ANNOUNCES STRONG FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS; NET LEVERAGE REDUCED TO 1.4X; THE BOARD APPROVES A 30% DIVIDEND INCREASE AND SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $450 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $2.203 BILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE WAS $1.00

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE WAS $0.76

* EXPECT TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $325 MILLION ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

* “EXPECT TO GENERATE BETWEEN $450 MILLION AND $650 MILLION OF FREE CASH FLOW IN THE UPCOMING YEARS”

* EFFECTIVE FEB 7, 2018, BOARD APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY PER SHARE DIVIDEND FROM $0.125 TO $0.1625

* TO REPURCHASE UP TO $400 MILLION IN SHARES OF COMMON STOCK IN ADDITION TO $50 MILLION REMAINING UNDER SEPT 2015 SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.66, REVENUE VIEW $2.10 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DURING 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017, RECORDED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $14 MILLION VERSUS INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $44 MILLION DURING SAME PERIOD IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: