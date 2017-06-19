FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huntsman enters into 17th amendment to credit agreemen with JPMorgan Chase Bank
June 19, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Huntsman enters into 17th amendment to credit agreemen with JPMorgan Chase Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp-

* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing

* Huntsman Corp- amendment provides for permission to enter into certain transactions in connection with anticipated ipo of Venator Materials Plc

* Huntsman Corp - amendment also provides for permission to consummate previously announced merger of co with unit of clariant ltd

* Huntsman- in connection with venator ipo, amendment requires mandatory repayment of $450 million of existing term loan indebtedness within 30 days of ipo

* Huntsman- in connection with venator ipo, amendment allows for incurrence of certain indebtedness of venator be held in escrow pending ipo effectiveness

* Huntsman-In connection with venator ipo, amendment permits internal restructuring of pigments,additives assets,venator assets in u.s. To non-guarantor restricted unit

* Huntsman-In connection with venator ipo, amendment upon occurrence of ipo, provides for designation of venator, its units as unrestricted subsidiaries Source text: (bit.ly/2tlsBUs) Further company coverage:

