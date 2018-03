March 6 (Reuters) - Huntsworth Plc:

* ‍FY HEADLINE PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 52% AT £24.4 MILLION​

* ‍FY HEADLINE DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED TO 5.8P​

* ‍WELL POSITIONED FOR FUTURE GROWTH AND LOOK FORWARD TO REPORTING FURTHER PROGRESS IN 2018​