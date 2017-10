Oct 2 (Reuters) - Huntsworth Plc

* ‍TIM RYAN WILL RESIGN FROM COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT END OF HIS CURRENT THREE-YEAR TERM OF OFFICE ON 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍HAS STARTED PROCESS TO REPLACE TIM AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR​