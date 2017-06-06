BRIEF-Huon Aquaculture Group says lodged new proceedings in the Federal Court

June 6 (Reuters) - Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd :

* Huon lodges new proceedings in the Federal Court

* Huon's basis for asserting that there has been a breach is based on publically available information provided by Tassal to EPA

* Lodged proceedings in federal court, seeking declaration that Tassal Group is in breach of Macquarie Harbour biomass determination

* "Huon does not believe that proceedings will have a material impact on company's FY2017 financial results"