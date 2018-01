Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hurco Companies Inc:

* - ORDERS FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2017 WERE $73.7MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10%

* HURCO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.00

* Q4 SALES ROSE 14 PERCENT TO $75.93 MILLION