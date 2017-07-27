FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huron Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
July 27, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Huron Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Huron Consulting Group Inc:

* Huron announces second quarter 2017 financial results and updates 2017 guidance

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share $7.00 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $181.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.8 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.20 to $2.30

* Sees fy 2017 gaap loss per share $6.15 to $6.25

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.59, revenue view $770.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

