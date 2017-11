BRIEF-Huron reports Q3 adjusted non-GAAP EPS $0.43 from continuing operations

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Huron Consulting Group Inc

* Huron announces third quarter 2017 financial results and 2017 guidance

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $176.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $181.3 million

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share view $2.20 to $2.30

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $733 million to $743 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Huron Consulting Group Inc - sees ‍2017 GAAP diluted loss per share in range of $6.15 to $6.05

