BRIEF-Husky Energy Announces 2018 Budget And Production Guidance

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc:

* HUSKY ENERGY ANNOUNCES 2018 BUDGET AND PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* - ‍2018 ANNUAL PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 320,000-335,000 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY​

* - ‍2021 PRODUCTION TARGET OF 400,000 BOE/DAY​

* FOR 2018, ‍TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE $2.9-3.1 BILLION​

* HUSKY ENERGY - ‍FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ARE ANTICIPATED TO EXCEED $4 BILLION AND FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION IN 2018

* - ‍2018 DOWNSTREAM NET THROUGHPUTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE SEVEN PERCENT TO APPROXIMATELY 360,000-370,000 BBLS/DAY​