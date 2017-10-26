FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Husky Energy reports third quarter 2017 results
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2017 / 12:37 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Husky Energy reports third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc

* Husky Energy reports third quarter 2017 results

* Husky Energy Inc - qtrly funds from operations per share, basic, $‍0.89​

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍qtrly downstream throughputs of 374,000 bbls/day, compared to 320,000 bbls/day in Q3 2016​

* Husky energy inc - for 2017, ‍annual production is expected to remain within 2017 guidance range of 320,000-335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day​

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍capital spending guidance for 2017 has been reduced to $2.2-2.3 billion, excluding superior refinery deal​

* Husky energy - ‍decision to expand asphalt capacity in Lloydminster has been deferred and planned work at Lima refinery has been rescheduled to 2018​

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍qtrly total equivalent production, before royalties, 318 mboe/day versus 301​ mboe/day

* Husky Energy Inc - for 2017, ‍upstream operating costs are expected to remain at low end of 2017 guidance range of $14 to $15 per boe​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.