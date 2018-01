BRIEF-Husky Energy To Suspend SeaRose Operations

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc:

* HUSKY ENERGY TO SUSPEND SEAROSE OPERATIONS

* HUSKY ENERGY - ‍TAKING STEPS TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS OF SEAROSE FLOATING PRODUCTION, STORAGE AND OFFLOADING VESSEL,ASSOCIATED PRODUCTION FACILITIES​

* HUSKY ENERGY - STEPS BEING UNDERTAKEN TO COMPLY WITH ORDER FROM C-NLOPB, RELATED TO AN ICEBERG MANAGEMENT INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED IN MARCH 2017

* HUSKY ENERGY INC - WILL ALSO BEGIN TAKING STEPS TO SUSPEND ASSOCIATED PRODUCTION FACILITIES OFFSHORE NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

* HUSKY ENERGY INC - CURRENT PRODUCTION FROM SEAROSE FPSO IS ABOUT 27,000 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY