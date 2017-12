BRIEF-Husqvarna to boost concrete surfaces & floors with Atlas unit buy

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Husqvarna AB:

* HUSQVARNA GROUP TO ACQUIRE LIGHT COMPACTION AND CONCRETE EQUIPMENT BUSINESS, TO STRENGTHEN POSITION IN CONCRETE SURFACES & FLOORS

* SAYS ‍ATLAS COPCO LIGHT COMPACTION & CONCRETE EQUIPMENT, A PART OF ATLAS COPCO POWER TECHNIQUE, IS A GLOBAL LEADER IN THIS BUSINESS SEGMENT AND HAD ANNUAL SALES OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 570M IN 2016​

* SAYS ‍AROUND 200 EMPLOYEES ARE PREDOMINANTLY LOCATED IN BULGARIA BUT ALSO IN ALL KEY MARKETS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Simon Johnson)