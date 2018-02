Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd:

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS AMOUNTED TO HK$4,766 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 599%​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE IS 4.55 HK CENTS​

* FY ‍MOBILE REVENUE HK$6,752​ MILLION, DOWN 19 PERCENT