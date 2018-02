Feb 2 (Reuters) - Huttig Building Products Inc:

* HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS SAYS ‍EFFECTIVE JAN 31, 2018, OSCAR MARTINEZ IS NO LONGER SERVING AS VICE PRESIDENT & CFO OF CO - SEC FILING

* HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS - ‍ BOARD APPOINTED JON VRABELY AS INTERIM CFO UNTIL PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR CFO POSITION HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED​

* HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC - CO HAS COMMENCED SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text - bit.ly/2DXSzX7 Further company coverage: