Feb 22 (Reuters) - HVIDBJERG BANK A/S:

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME DKK ‍​44 MILLION VERSUS DKK 41.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 17.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 14.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTATIONS FOR PRE-TAX PROFIT IN 2018 AT DKK 13-18 MILLION

* FY LOAN LOSSES DKK ‍​1.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)