Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* HYATT ANNOUNCES $1.0 BILLION SALE OF THREE-PROPERTY PORTFOLIO; INCREASES GUIDANCE FOR RETURN OF SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL

* HYATT HOTELS CORP - IS INCREASING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR RETURN OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS TO A MINIMUM OF $500 MILLION