Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* HYATT ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR HYATT PLACE AGUASCALIENTES IN MEXICO

* HYATT HOTELS- ‍HYATT AFFILIATE ENTERED FRANCHISE DEAL FOR 144-KEY HYATT PLACE AGUASCALIENTES WITH AFFILIATES OF PROMOTORA COMERCIAL ABADAN S.A. DE C.V​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)