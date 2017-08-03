FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp

* Hyatt reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - raises full-year outlook for revpar and adjusted ebitda

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍2017 comparable systemwide revpar is expected to increase approximately 1% to 3%, as compared to fiscal year 2016​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $795 million to $815 million​

* Qtrly ‍comparable systemwide revpar increased 2.9%, including a decrease of 1.2% at comparable owned and leased hotels​

* Qtrly ‍comparable U.S. hotel revpar increased 1.4%​

* Qtrly ‍net hotel and net rooms growth was 10% and 7%, respectively​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍2017 net income is expected to be approximately $173 million to $201 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

