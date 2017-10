Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp

* Hyatt Hotels Corp says it expects to double number of Hyatt hotels in Africa, with six new hotels expected to open by 2020​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp says the ‍developments are expected to see Hyatt brand enter four new countries on African continent​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp says ‍east Africa is one of co's primary focus areas in near term​