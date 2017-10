BRIEF-Hybrigenics' compound inhibits USP10 and shows activity in preclinical models of AML

Oct 9 (Reuters) - HYBRIGENICS SA:

* HYBRIGENICS’ COMPOUND INHIBITS UBIQITIN-SPECIFIC PROTEASE 10 (USP10) AND SHOWS ACTIVITY IN PRECLINICAL MODELS OF ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA‍​

* PUBLICATION IN “NATURE CHEMICAL BIOLOGY” IDENTIFIES USP10 “AS A CRITICAL EFFECTOR ENZYME OF TUMOR GROWTH AND SURVIVAL IN SUBJECTS WITH FLT3-MUTATED AML

* PUBLICATION REPORTS "THE TOP HIT FROM OUR SCREEN, HBX 19,818, LED TO STRIKING AND SELECTIVE ANTIPROLIFERATIVE EFFECTS AGAINST MUTANT-FLT3-POSITIVE AML CELLS"