BRIEF-Hydro One Q2 earnings per share C$0.20

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd

* Hydro One reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.20

* Qtrly ‍revenues C$1.37 billion versus C$1.55 billion ​

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view C$1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HYDRO ONE - ‍pending decision on co's 2017-2018 transmission rate filing also impacted qtrly revenues, however co anticipates a decision in near term​

* Hydro One - anticipates revised transmission rates to be effective from Jan 1, 2017, would book increased revenue up to date of decision at that time​