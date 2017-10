Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd:

* ‍hydro One Networks Inc - Ontario Energy Board issued decision regarding 2017/2018 transmission revenue requirement and rate settlement application​

* ‍hydro One Networks Inc​ - OEB’s decision includes ‍capital spending approval at $950 million for 2017 and $1 billion for 2018​

* ‍hydro One Networks Inc​ - "‍hydro One is reviewing decision in detail and will determine appropriate next steps​"