July 10 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro's CFO Eivind Kallevik told reporters:

* Norsk Hydro plans to raise equivalent of NOK 6-8 billion ($720.46 million-$960.61 million) in bond market in USD and NOK after Sapa deal

* Duration of bonds not yet decided