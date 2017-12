Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hydropothecary Corp:

* HYDROPOTHECARY ANNOUNCES CONVERSION OF $69 MILLION DEBENTURES AND ENGAGEMENT OF MARKET MAKER

* HYDROPOTHECARY - PURSUANT TO CONVERSION, HOLDERS OF DEBENTURES WILL RECEIVE 454.54 COMMON SHARES FOR EACH $1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBENTURES HELD