a month ago
BRIEF-Hydropothecary reports $20 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units
June 27, 2017 / 11:47 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Hydropothecary reports $20 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Hydropothecary Corp:

* Hydropothecary announces $20 million bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units

* Hydropothecary Corp - offering on a bought deal private placement basis, 20,000 convertible debenture units of company at a price of $1,000 per unit

* Hydropothecary Corp - intends to use net proceeds of offering for expansion of its production facility in Gatineau, Québec

* Hydropothecary Corp - convertible debentures will bear interest from date of closing at 8.0 pct per annum and will mature on june 30, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

