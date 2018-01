Jan 18 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: HYPOPORT AG: EUROPACE FINANCIAL MARKETPLACE INCREASES ITS TRANSACTION VOLUME TO MORE THAN EUR48 BILLION FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE

* ‍TRANSACTION VOLUME PER SALES DAY AT A RECORD EUR198 MILLION IN Q4 2017​

* FY VOLUME OF TRANSACTIONS* GENERATED ON EUROPACE B2B FINANCIAL MARKETPLACE UP 7.9 PERCENT TO EUR48.2 BILLION