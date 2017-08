Aug 7 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG

* ‍H1 REVENUE RISES BY 29 PER CENT TO EUR95 MILLION​

* H1 ‍EBIT INCREASES BY 20 PER CENT TO EUR13 MILLION​

* ‍H1 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) ADVANCED BY 20 PER CENT TO EUR13.4 MILLION (H1 2016: EUR11.1 MILLION)​

* ‍REITERATING OUR FORECAST FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE THAT HYPOPORT GROUP WILL ACHIEVE PERCENTAGE INCREASES FOR BOTH REVENUE AND EARNINGS OF JUST INTO DOUBLE FIGURES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)