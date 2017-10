Oct 20 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: HYPOPORT AG: DUE TO WEAK DEVELOPMENTS IN THE INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS BUSINESS UNIT, HYPOPORT AG EXPECTS EBIT FOR THE GROUP TO BE LOWER IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 THAN IN THE SAME QUARTER IN 2016

* ‍REVENUE IS PREDICTED TO BE MORE THAN EUR48 MILLION FOR Q3 OF 2017 (Q3 2016: EUR39.8 MILLION)​

* SEES Q3 ‍EBIT TO BE MORE THAN EUR5 MILLION (Q3 2016: EUR5.9 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)