BRIEF-Hyprop Expects FY Dividend Growth of 8 Pct - 10 Pct

March 2 (Reuters) - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LTD:

* HY REVENUE AT ‍1.54 BILLION RAND VERSUS 1.62 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* ‍NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) PER SHARE AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 INCREASED BY 2,5% TO R102,22 (30 JUNE 2017: R99,78)

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 360,7 CENTS VERSUS 395,9 CENTS​

* ‍DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF 376,3 CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS, AN INCREASE OF 8,3% ON CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN 2016​

* ‍EXPECTS DIVIDEND GROWTH OF BETWEEN 8% AND 10% FOR YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2018​​