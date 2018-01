BRIEF-Hyundai Motor Says New Fuel Cell Car To Have Range Of 370 Miles

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co:

* HYUNDAI MOTOR SAYS IS INTRODUCING A HYPER-CONNECTED INTELLIGENT CAR WITH ETHERNET AND 5G, BIG DATA PROCESSING AND CLOUD COMPUTING WITH AI - CES 2018

* HYUNDAI MOTOR SAYS NEW FUEL CELL CAR TO HAVE A DRIVING RANGE OF 370 MILES - CES 2018

* HYUNDAI MOTOR SAYS NEW FUEL CELL CAR TO TAKE 5 MINUTES OF REFUELING TIME - CES 2018

* HYUNDAI MOTOR SAYS NEW FUEL CELL CAR HAS A MAXIMUM POWER OUTPUT OF 120 KW - CES 2018

* HYUNDAI MOTOR SAYS TO EXPAND FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGY TO SEDANS, TRUCKS AND BUSES- CES 2018