March 5 (Reuters) - I-Cable Communications Ltd:

* NOTES RECENT INCREASES IN THE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME OF THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY‍​

* NOTES NEWS ARTICLES ON GROUP’S INTENTION TO ACQUIRE 10 CHANNELS FROM ‘21ST CENTURY FOX’S GROUP CO AND CO’S CAPITAL INJECTION

* ‍CLARIFIES HAS BUSINESS ARRANGEMENTS WITH FOX NETWORKS ON PROVISION OF PROGRAMME CHANNELS; UNAWARE OF CAPITAL INJECTION PLANS‍​