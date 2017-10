Sept 13 (Reuters) - I-cable Communications Ltd

* Lam Kin-Fung, Jeffrey will be appointed as Chairman of compensation committee

* Andrew Wah Wai Chiu will be appointed as an executive director

* Stephen Tin Hoi Ng will resign as executive director, chief executive officer of company and chairman

* Tan Sri Dato’ David Chiu will be appointed as chairman

* Cheng Kar-Shun, Henry will be appointed as vice-chairman