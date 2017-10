Oct 6 (Reuters) - I K Co Ltd

* Says co’s unit I.K Trading Company Limited will set up a Shanghai-based JV in middle November

* Says the JV will be capitalized at $500,000 (about 56 million yen)

* Says the JV will be mainly engaged in sales of cosmetics

