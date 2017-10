Oct 24 (Reuters) - I-mobile Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 76.1 percent stake in TAGGY,Inc. for 286 million yen, via cash and private placement of treasury stock, effective Nov. 1

* Says it will distribute 25,095 shares of its treasury common stock, at the price of 1,266 yen per share (31.8 million yen in total) through private placement and payment date on Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/t3L7ub

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)