BRIEF-IA Financial Group Enters Into Arrangement Agreement And Board Of Directors Recommends New Holding Company Structure To Shareholders

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc:

* IA FINANCIAL GROUP ENTERS INTO ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS NEW HOLDING COMPANY STRUCTURE TO SHAREHOLDERS

* INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES - ‍ENTERED INTO ARRANGEMENT DEAL WITH NEWLY CREATED ENTITY, IA FINANCIAL CORP

* INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - UPON DEAL COMPLETION, IAFC WOULD BECOME HOLDING CO AS WELL AS PARENT CORP OF CO

* INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES - ‍PURPOSE OF ARRANGEMENT IS TO ADAPT CO'S LEGAL & CORPORATE STRUCTURE TO GROUP'S CURRENT SIZE​