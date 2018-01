Jan 9 (Reuters) - I.A Group Corp

* Says co’s unit I.A plans to set up a wholly owned car accessories unit on Jan. 11, to take over 15 stores from two units of Autobacs Seven Co Ltd

* Says expected transaction date on March 1 and acquisition price of 76 million yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Y9ndcE

