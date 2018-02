Feb 7 (Reuters) - IAC/InterActiveCorp:

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $950.6 MILLION, UP 17 PERCENT

* IN QUARTER, RECORDED A TAX PROVISION OF $31.8 MILLION AND $6.4 MILLION FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME, RESPECTIVELY Source text: bit.ly/2BMB3U7 Further company coverage: